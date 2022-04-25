 Skip to content
EQT Explored Sale of Software Developer SUSE After Takeover Interest

  • EQT decided to keep German software firm for now: sources
  • Tech-focused buyout firm Thoma Bravo had held talks on deal
Private equity firm EQT AB recently explored a sale of SUSE SA after receiving takeover interest in the listed German enterprise software developer, people familiar with the matter said.

EQT entered advanced negotiations with tech-focused buyout firm Thoma Bravo after fielding inbound approaches from a number of potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Thoma Bravo, which pre-empted other bidders, couldn’t reach an agreement on terms of a transaction and EQT has decided to keep its SUSE stake for now, according to the people. 