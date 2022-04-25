Dip Buyers Bail on China Tech ETF as Faith in Rebound Wanes

Dip buyers have gone AWOL during the latest slide in Chinese tech stocks.
After months of seizing on virtually every decline to pile into the KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) -- a $5.4 billion U.S. exchange-traded fund that buys Hong Kong and New York-listed shares -- investors have pulled $19 million so far in April. While that’s a tiny amount for the fund, it puts KWEB on course for its first monthly outflow of 2022 despite another double-digit monthly slide, its third straight.