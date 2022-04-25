Coca-Cola’s Price Hikes, Share Gains Help Blow Away Estimates

Coca-Cola Co.’s first-quarter sales exceeded Wall Street expectations as consumers returned to much of their pre-pandemic behavior, and the soft drink giant emerged from a long period of shuttered venues.
Increased demand for the company’s beverages contributed to an 18% jump in organic revenue growth, excluding the impact of items like currency and acquisitions. That was nearly double the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The Atlanta-based maker of brands such as Sprite, Fanta, and Simply reported revenue of $10.5 billion in a statement Monday, beating the $9.84 billion average estimate.