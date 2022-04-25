Canadian Activists Ask Bankers to Close ESG Debt Loopholes

Investors for Paris Compliance, a climate change activist group, is asking bond and loan industry trade associations to tighten principles used to issue environmentally-friendly labeled debt that they say currently enables some borrowers to effectively increase pollution.
The Canadian advocacy group is asking a committee overseeing principles for ethical financing including sustainability-linked bonds at Zurich-based International Capital Markets Association to issue guidance to actually reduce overall admissions, the organization said in an April 25 letter.