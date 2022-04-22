Peru’s President Proposes Referendum for New Constitution

Embattled President Pedro Castillo is proposing a referendum to ask Peruvians whether they want a new constitution, as he seeks to defuse a growing political crisis engulfing his nine-month-old government and congress.
Castillo said on Friday he would send to congress a bill proposing that the referendum is carried out along municipal elections scheduled for Oct. 2. Earlier, during the same meeting of his cabinet in Cusco, Mining Minister Carlos Palacios mentioned plans to renegotiate Camisea gas contracts.