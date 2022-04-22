DeSantis’s Disney Blow Marks New Culture War Phase Ahead of 2024 Election

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move against Walt Disney Corp. this week shows he’s willing to take the Republican Party’s culture war to new heights -- with a frontal assault on one of his state’s biggest and most iconic employers -- as he jockeys for position in a potentially crowded 2024 presidential field.

Republican governors like Texas’s Greg Abbott have laid down starkly conservative positions on abortion and transgender students that show their bona fides. Corporations have at times banded together in protest, often saying those policies discriminate against their workers, but Abbott’s moves generally haven’t been aimed at a single employer.