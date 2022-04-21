Under Pressure, Cracks Appear in Le Pen’s New Moderate Image

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been trying to publicly disentangle her party from its racist roots for years. But cracks appeared in her new, softer image toward the end of a lengthy debate with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old candidate focused on bread and butter issues as she crisscrossed France to try to convince voters to back her third bid for the top job on Sunday. Along with the emergence of Eric Zemmour, whose public views are even more extreme, that helped her come across as more moderate.