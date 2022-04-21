 Skip to content
Russia’s Lukoil CEO Alekperov Resigns After Being Sanctioned

  • Alekperov owns, directly or indirectly, 8.55% of Lukoil
  • He joins other Russian CEOs who stepped down after sanctions
Vagit Alekperov
Vagit AlekperovPhotographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil PJSC said Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov will resign, in the latest sign of growing pressure on the nation’s energy industry since the invasion of Ukraine. 

The 71 year-old Alekperov joins a long list of Russian CEOs who have stepped down after being targeted with Western sanctions. The bosses of the country’s biggest petrochemical producer Sibur Holding, internet company Yandex NV and e-commerce firm Ozon Group have all resigned in recent months. 