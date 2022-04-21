Russia’s Lukoil CEO Alekperov Resigns After Being Sanctioned

Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil PJSC said Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov will resign, in the latest sign of growing pressure on the nation’s energy industry since the invasion of Ukraine.

The 71 year-old Alekperov joins a long list of Russian CEOs who have stepped down after being targeted with Western sanctions. The bosses of the country’s biggest petrochemical producer Sibur Holding, internet company Yandex NV and e-commerce firm Ozon Group have all resigned in recent months.