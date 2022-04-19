P&G, Kimberly-Clark Results to Offer Clues on Inflation Impact

Procter & Gamble Co. and Kimberly-Clark Corp. earnings this week will give investors an updated look at whether sustained price increases in commodities such as energy and plastics threaten to knock companies’ profitability projections off track.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated commodity inflation, with Barclays analysts led by Lauren Lieberman estimating the main inputs used in personal care and household goods have risen by about 50% for three straight months from a year earlier. Companies such as aluminum-foil maker Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. said earlier this year they expected costs to abate as 2022 unfurled, and that, along with price increases they’d implemented, would help boost profits. The war on Ukraine is casting doubt on that outlook.