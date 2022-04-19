American Vanguard Rejects Cruiser Capital’s Director Nominees

American Vanguard Corp. has rejected a slate of four directors put forth by activist investor Cruiser Capital Advisors, arguing the nominees wouldn’t add value to the board and lacked enthusiasm for joining.
Cruiser, run by Keith Rosenbloom, told American Vanguard last month when it nominated the directors that it held a roughly 0.2% stake in the agricultural chemical producer, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Cruiser now claims to own about 3% of the company, it said.