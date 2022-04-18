Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog Leaving Shelves Bare

Shale explorers in the Permian Basin chewed further into their supply of ready-made wells for a 20th straight month, leaving the smallest inventory of low-cost wells in the biggest U.S. oil field in more than half a decade.
The number of wells that have been drilled and await a frack crew to complete them, also known as DUCs, stood at 1,309 last month, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s drilling productivity report. The lowest number of DUCs in West Texas and southeast New Mexico since February 2017 could eventually lead to a lag on new oil output hitting the market as producers must now call on more drilling rig crews to start the new-well process.