American Securities Considers Selling Milk Specialties Business

American Securities, a New York-based private equity firm, is considering a sale of Milk Specialties Global that could value the ingredients company at more than $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The buyout firm is working with advisers to run an auction process for the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Milk Specialties is expected to attract interest from chemical firms and other private equity firms, the people said.