Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Hails 50 Days of Resistance to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked 50 days of Ukrainian resistance in his nightly video address. Russia lost the flagship vessel of its Black Sea Fleet, delivering a blow to its pride and military capabilities as it repositions its forces for renewed attacks in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s considering sending a senior official to visit Ukraine. European Union leaders plan to discuss common gas purchases at a summit next month, as they seek to avoid competing against each other for alternative energy supplies while reducing imports from Russia.