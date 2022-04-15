 Skip to content
Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Hails 50 Days of Resistance to Russia

The Moskva entering Sevastopol Bay in Crimea in 2008.
The Moskva entering Sevastopol Bay in Crimea in 2008.Photographer: Vasily Batanov/AFP/Getty Images
Bloomberg News
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked 50 days of Ukrainian resistance in his nightly video address. Russia lost the flagship vessel of its Black Sea Fleet, delivering a blow to its pride and military capabilities as it repositions its forces for renewed attacks in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.  

U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s considering sending a senior official to visit Ukraine. European Union leaders plan to discuss common gas purchases at a summit next month, as they seek to avoid competing against each other for alternative energy supplies while reducing imports from Russia. 