China Lockdowns Worry Businesses as Shipping Uncertainty Grows

More companies are expressing concern over delays in shipping of goods made in China due to rising Covid cases and the country’s efforts to control infections, the chief of freight-forwarder Flexport Inc. said.
Some plants are closed and finding truck drivers who are Covid-free to move cargo have caused supply chain delays, Ryan Petersen, Flexport’s chief executive officer, said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Singapore Thursday. It now takes about on average 115 days for goods to reach a warehouse in the U.S. from the moment they are produced at a factory, up from 50 days in 2019, he added.