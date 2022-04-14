Turkish Rate Hike Is Off Table as Lira Calm Buys Time: Day Guide

Turkey is set to refrain from raising interest rates for a fourth straight month despite a surge in inflation past 60%, putting more onus on the central bank’s unconventional policies to tether the lira.
Deepening trade imbalances and the world’s most negative borrowing costs when adjusted for prices have made the $800 billion economy increasingly vulnerable at a time of intensifying global tightening led by the U.S. Federal Reserve. All economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict Turkey’s central bank will hold its benchmark at 14% on Thursday, after it halted a series of rate cuts at the end of last year.