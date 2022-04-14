Tiger Global Backs Pakistani Raw-Materials Startup Zaraye

Pakistani raw-materials procurement platform Zaraye raised capital from Tiger Global Management, signaling increasing interest by the world’s top venture investors in the country’s startups after they obtained record funding last year.
The $2.1 million pre-seed round marks Tiger’s first such an early-stage investment in Pakistan and was co-led by Zayn Capital, the Karachi-based upstart said in a statement Thursday. Founded in late 2021, Zaraye helps manufacturers procure raw materials and finance their working capital.