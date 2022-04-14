Hermes Sales Jump on Ready-to-Wear Clothes, Leather Bags

Hermes International sales jumped in the first quarter as consumers spent more on the company’s ready-to-wear clothing and leather bags.
Revenue rose 27% at constant exchange rates to 2.77 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in the first three months of the year, the Birkin bag maker said in a statement Thursday. Analysts had expected a gain of 15%. The standout performer was the ready-to-wear line which grew 44%, more than double estimates. Growth at its biggest leather goods and saddlery unit also beat expectations.