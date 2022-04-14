Germany Aims to Scrap Hybrid Car Subsidies Earlier Than Planned

Germany’s economy ministry wants to end subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars earlier than planned at the end of this year and cut a cash bonus for electric vehicles by a third from 2023, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The move is part of attempts to gear subsidies more toward climate protection and the legislation is currently being discussed by the relevant government ministries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The plan was first reported late Wednesday by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.