Corn Climbs Toward ‘Mythical’ $8 Mark on War, U.S. Weather Risks

Corn extended gains toward $8 a bushel as the war in Ukraine threatens to all but halt the country’s ability to ship and sow crops, while cold weather is stoking worries about a slow start to U.S. planting.
The war shows few signs of ending, with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week vowing to continue the invasion. The conflict has snarled grains trade out of the Black Sea region and could cut Ukraine’s next corn crop by about 40%. Futures in Chicago have rallied to the highest close since 2012 this week.