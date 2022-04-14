A unit of Chinese developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. got the green light for the largest Hong Kong listing in seven months in what would be a measure of investor confidence in the troubled sector.
The property management subsidiary Longfor Intelligent Living Ltd. has won approval for an initial public offering that may raise around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. At that size, it would the largest IPO in the financial hub since Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co.’s $1.2 billion deal in September.