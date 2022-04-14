Ashmore Group shares tumbled to the lowest in more than six years after the emerging market specialist said clients yanked $3.7 billion from its funds in the first three months of 2022.
The shares dropped as much as 9.2% in early London trading to the lowest level since February 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm said the outflows, together with negative investment performance, in the three months through March pulled down assets under management by $9 billion to $78.3 billion, according to a statement Thursday.