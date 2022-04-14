‘Unretirement’ Is on the Rise in U.S. as Older Workers Return

A mixture of plentiful jobs and high inflation is enticing retired U.S. workers back into the labor market, in a reversal of pandemic trends, according to recruitment firm Indeed Hiring Lab.
In March, some 3.2% of workers who’d been retired a year earlier were back in employment, according to analysis based on Census Bureau data by Nick Bunker, Indeed’s economic research director for North America. That’s in line with pre-pandemic levels, which averaged around 3%, and up from 2.1% in June 2020 during the first phase of the Covid crisis.