Toyota’s U.S. Chief Sees No End in Sight to High Vehicle Prices

Car buyers who were hoping to see some relief from sticker shock have a long wait, and some shoppers may even balk at a new vehicle if prices keep rising next year as automakers look to manage their own inflationary problems.

That’s the worry of Bob Carter, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corp.’s North American business. Carter said there is enough demand for carmakers to sell as many as 16.8 million vehicles in the U.S. this year, but due to shortages of key parts the industry will fall at least 1 million vehicles short. That alone will keep prices up.