South Africa Gauge Signals Strong First-Quarter Economic Growth

  • GDP growth may exceed 2%, beating economists 1.8% forecast
  • Economic Transactions Index rose to record 135.9 in March
South Africa’s economy likely grew more than 2% in the first quarter, beating economists’ forecasts, an index with a strong correlation to gross domestic product shows.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index, which measures EFT-originated transactions, increased 2.4% in the first quarter. That suggests growth may have exceeded 2% in the three months through March, said Mike Schussler, chief economist at Economists.co.za, which helped develop the index. A median estimate of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for expansion of 1.8%.