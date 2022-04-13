South Africa Gauge Signals Strong First-Quarter Economic Growth

South Africa’s economy likely grew more than 2% in the first quarter, beating economists’ forecasts, an index with a strong correlation to gross domestic product shows.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index, which measures EFT-originated transactions, increased 2.4% in the first quarter. That suggests growth may have exceeded 2% in the three months through March, said Mike Schussler, chief economist at Economists.co.za, which helped develop the index. A median estimate of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for expansion of 1.8%.