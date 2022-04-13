Namibia Follows South Africa in Hiking Rate on Inflation Worries

Namibia’s central bank lifted its key interest rate for a second straight meeting to safeguard its currency peg with South Africa’s rand and help counter inflationary pressures stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The monetary policy committee increased the rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, Governor Johannes !Gawaxab told reporters in the capital, Windhoek, on Wednesday. That follows a hike in February that started unwinding some of 2020’s extraordinary monetary policy stimulus that was aimed at supporting an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.