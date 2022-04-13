Largest U.S. Hospital Systems Skimp on Charity Care, Report Says

Some of the largest not-for-profit U.S. hospital systems get a bigger benefit from their tax breaks than they pay out in charity care for the poor, implying that society isn’t benefiting much from their tax-free status, according to a new report.
The Lown Institute, a think tank that focuses on equity in U.S. health care, said that the hospitals it looked at generated a total deficit in 2019 of $18.4 billion. It cited storied names like Mass General Brigham and the Cleveland Clinic network, although the hospitals themselves said the report understated the benefits they provide. According to Lown, of the 275 not-for-profit private systems it analyzed, 227 came up short.