Kenyan Firms Chase $1.6 Billion Deals in New Bloc Entrant Congo

Investors from Kenya plan to invest about $1.6 billion in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equity Group Holding Plc said days after the country joined the East African Community.
About two dozen companies from the bloc’s largest economy are looking to expand in Congo, with investments in cement-manufacturing to food-processing and finance, Equity said in a statement. The lender, Kenya’s biggest by market value, plans to inject $100 million in its Congolese subsidiary EquityBCDC to enhance “capacity to fund development projects and large mining & manufacturing companies in DRC,” it said.