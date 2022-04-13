Chipmakers Argue Inventory Build-Up Signals Increased Demand

The accumulation of inventory by chipmakers has usually been a sign of impending doom for the industry. As companies raced to meet demand that built up during the pandemic, they amassed a huge stockpile of chips.
Ordinarily, gluts are followed by a plunge in prices and a struggle for chipmakers to find buyers. That concern is why investors are selling semiconductor stocks this year after three years of gains. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has dropped 23% so far in 2022 compared with a slide of 7.7% by the S&P 500 Index.