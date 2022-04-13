ABN Amro Apologizes for Dutch Bank’s Historical Ties to Slavery

ABN Amro Bank NV has apologized for its historic involvement in slavery, after a report revealed the rise of some of the bank’s predecessors were closely linked to the slave trade.

The Dutch lender said its predecessor, Hope & Co., played a “pivotal role” in the international slave trade of the 18th century and was actively involved in the day-to-day business of plantations. Another predecessor, Mees en Zoonen, brokered insurance for slave ships and shipments of goods harvested by enslaved people.