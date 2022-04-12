Israel’s ‘Abraham Accords’ 2021 Defense Exports Hit $791 Million

The value of Israeli defense exports to countries with which it normalized relations in 2020 reached almost $800 million last year, with the country’s defense industry seeing a 36% year-on-year rise in the value of exports around the world, fueled by air defense systems and training services.

Exports reached $11.3 billion last year, up from $8.3 billion in 2020, according to the Defense Ministry, with the majority of the revenues coming from Europe and the Asia Pacific region. Seven percent of exports, worth $791 million, went to “Abraham Accords” countries, the ministry said.