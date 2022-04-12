French Renewable Power Repayments Seen Boosting State Coffers

French government coffers are getting a boost from renewable energy as record power prices reduce state subsidies and even trigger reimbursements from the industry, the country’s wind trade group said.
The government has subsidized the sector for almost two decades to encourage green supplies. It spent 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) last year on the aid for electricity generated by wind, solar, biomass, waste and small hydro, and the regulator had expected to pump in another 5.2 billion euros for this year.