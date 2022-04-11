Shell, Banks Say Nigeria’s Aiteo Owes $1.7 Billion in Oil Loans

One of Nigeria’s largest oil producers owes $1.7 billion to Shell Plc and seven banks, which if unpaid, could do significant harm to the West African country’s financial system, say the lenders.

Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. purchased a pipeline and an operating interest in one of the nation’s most prized onshore oil blocks seven years ago for $2.4 billion. Zenith Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and other Nigerian lenders loaned the company $1.5 billion to support the acquisition, while Shell – the seller of the assets – provided $504 million in financing. The parties have been locked in a tangled legal dispute since October 2019 when the creditors notified Aiteo that it was in default.