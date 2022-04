Anne Spiegel, Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, has described her four-week family leave following last summer's flood disaster as a mistake at a short notice in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The German Cabinet minister of the Green Party has apologized for taking a long vacation shortly after devastating floods last year in the state where she was then a senior official, but it isn’t clear whether the move will help relieve pressure on her. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)