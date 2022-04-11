Disney Family Promises Large Donation to Fight ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Measures

The family of Charlee Corra Disney, a great-grandchild of The Walt Disney Co. co-founder Roy O. Disney, is donating up to $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign as a show of support to transgender and other LGBTQ+ people.
“Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Roy P. Disney, Charlee’s father, wrote in a fundraising letter sent by the HRC last week. Charlee Disney had initially announced a $250,000 matching grant last month at the organization’s annual gala; the family later decided to double the match, bringing a potential total donation to $1 million.