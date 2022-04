The deadly cyclones and tropical storms that battered southern Africa this year were made more severe by climate change, according to 22 scientists collaborating under the World Weather Attribution initiative.

Rainfall data associated with two of the three tropical cyclones and two other tropical storms that tore across Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi over a period of six weeks showed that climate change likely resulted in heavier precipitation, according to the study. The disasters killed 230 people and affected more than 1 million.