China Limits Sales by Some Funds as Stocks Slide Again

Chinese authorities sought to put a floor under the nation’s slumping stock market by limiting share sales by some mutual funds, people familiar with the matter said.
The market regulator gave window guidance to some big mutual fund houses, telling them to refrain from selling A-shares on a net basis on Monday, according to the people who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The verbal request, which has become a regular operation to prevent panic selling, was valid for the day, said the people.