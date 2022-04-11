China Calls Charges Carmakers Have Ties to Forced Labor ‘Smears’

China hit back at a U.S. research report that said major automakers such as BMW AG and General Motors Co. have links to controversial labor programs in the Asian nation, escalating a dispute over Beijing’s activities in Xinjiang.

“Those U.S. researchers’ conclusions are nothing but ill-intentioned smears against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday at a regular press briefing in the capital. He added that the government of the world’s No. 2 economy protects the rights of workers and that people of all ethnic groups benefit from economic development.