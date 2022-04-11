 Skip to content
Britney Spears Confuses Some With Instagram Pregnancy News

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday, April 11, 2022, when she posted on Instagram that she's pregnant, and apparently married. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles (AP) -- Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she's pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," the pop star wrote in part Monday, accompanied by a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought ”Geez ... what happened to my stomach???" My husband said “No you're food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby. ..."