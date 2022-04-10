Pakistan Lawmakers Set to Vote in New PM With Close Ties to Army

Pakistan lawmakers are set to vote in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the next prime minister after former cricket star Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion that ended his four-year run.

A united opposition bloc cobbled together 174 lawmakers to vote against Khan after midnight Sunday in Islamabad, two more than required to remove him from office. Parliament convenes again on Monday to pick his replacement, which will almost certainly be Sharif and who has a more friendly relationship with the army.