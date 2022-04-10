 Skip to content
EU and U.K. Near Conclusion of Fishing Rights Dispute, FT Says

  • Commission praises ‘successful’ relationship with London
  • About 70 permits yet to be granted, EU commissioner tells FT
A French fishing boat unloads their catch in Saint-Malo, France.

A French fishing boat unloads their catch in Saint-Malo, France. 

Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg
By

The dispute between the European Union and the U.K. over fishing permits is nearing its conclusion as almost all the contested licenses have been granted to French vessels, the Financial Times reported.