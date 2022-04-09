 Skip to content
Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

  • Conflict, lack of fuel and fertilizers are hindering plantings
  • That threatens bigger global shortages and higher food prices
How War in Ukraine Complicates the Global Grain Trade
Harvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exacerbating already tight global supplies.