Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Guinea Gives Bauxite Miners May Deadline for Alumina Plant Plans
Mauritius’ MCB Cuts 2022 Growth Outlook on Ukraine Crisis Impact
Finland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid Weighed
U.K. Airport Warns Covid-Related Delays Could Last Months
Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’ Was a Recruiting Event in a Party Hat
Russia’s War in Ukraine: Key Events and How It’s Unfolding
Macron Sprints to End Line in Hotly Contested Race With Le Pen
Richest Agriculture Family’s Fortunes Jump as Food Prices Surge
Walmart Heir Rob Walton Is Planning to Bid for NFL’s Broncos
How Many Calories, From Michelin-Star Dinner to Popular Pub Breakfast
Red Hot Chili Peppers Added to New Orleans Jazz Fest Lineup
Do Menu Calorie Counts Actually Change How We Eat?
Too Much Email? Let Your Bot Answer It
In Singapore, Travel Is On and Masks Are Off
The 15-Minute Ultrafast Delivery Craze Slams Into Reality
How Chief Technology Officers Are Investing Big in the Future
How Greenwood Became the Most Hyped Startup in Black America
Starbucks Firings Deemed Illegal by Labor Board Officials
Amazon Appeals Union’s Historic New York Election Victory
NYC Won’t Open Wells Fargo Accounts Over Racial Disparities
Dutch Watchdog Rules KLM’s ‘Carbon Zero’ Ad Is Misleading
SpaceX Launches 3 Visitors to Space Station for $55M Each
The Fight Against Poverty in Istanbul, One Soaring Bill at a Time
Farewell Capsule Tower, Tokyo’s Oddest Building
The Problem With Building a New City From Scratch
Former Citigroup Executives Seek $100 Million for Crypto Hedge Funds
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Leads U.K. Charm Offensive Ahead of New Rules
The Metaverse Requires a Whole New Vocabulary to Navigate Web3
Megan Durisin
Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here.
Harvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exacerbating already tight global supplies.