Viking Hedge Fund Plans NYC Office Expansion as Headcount Grows

Andreas Halvorsen’s mega hedge fund firm, Viking Global Investors, is looking to relocate its Manhattan offices and snap up more space as it ramps up growth in New York City.
The firm is in talks for more than 100,000 square feet (9,300 square meters) of space at 660 Fifth Ave., an office tower that’s undergoing a $400 million redevelopment by Brookfield Properties, according to people familiar with the matter. Discussions are ongoing and nothing is finalized, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.