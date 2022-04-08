Goldman Sachs Traders Make $300 Million on Inflation in First Quarter

Traders at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have made hundreds of millions of dollars from inflation trading so far this year, as the Wall Street giant benefits from the war-fueled surge in European consumer prices.
The bank generated about $300 million in the first quarter from dealing in bonds and derivatives tied to inflation, about double the tally of the same period a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. The lender’s traders made much of their money from euro-based transactions, an already-surging market that has jumped to unprecedented levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the person said.