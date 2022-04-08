 Skip to content
Markets

Goldman Sachs Traders Make $300 Million on Inflation in First Quarter

  • Wall Street bank made most of its gains from euro-based trades
  • Traders win on volatility spurred in part by Ukraine war
Goldman Sachs made about $450 million from the business for all of 2021, double what the firm made in previous years, Bloomberg reported in February. &nbsp;

Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
By

Traders at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have made hundreds of millions of dollars from inflation trading so far this year, as the Wall Street giant benefits from the war-fueled surge in European consumer prices.   

The bank generated about $300 million in the first quarter from dealing in bonds and derivatives tied to inflation, about double the tally of the same period a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. The lender’s traders made much of their money from euro-based transactions, an already-surging market that has jumped to unprecedented levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the person said.