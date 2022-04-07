U.S. Military Is Ordered to Allow HIV-Positive Soldiers to Become Officers

A federal judge ordered the U.S. military to allow HIV-positive soldiers to become officers, a career advancement that has long been blocked by policies barring such individuals from deploying overseas.
U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia on Wednesday granted a motion for summary judgment in a 2018 lawsuit, handing victory to the plaintiff without trial. The judge had earlier denied the government’s motion to dismiss the case, saying there was good cause to find the policy was discriminatory.