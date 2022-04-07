Turkey Transfers Khashoggi Case to Saudi Arabia to Improve Ties

Turkey ended Thursday its trial over the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and transferred the case to Saudi Arabia, removing a key thorn in ties ahead of a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The murder, carried out by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, caused global uproar and tarnished the reputation of Saudi Arabia’s heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with a U.S. intelligence assessment concluding that he had likely ordered the operation. The prince has denied any involvement, though he’s said he accepts responsibility for the killing as Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler.