Trudeau Set to Spend Oil Windfall on Social and Climate Programs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a budget that will funnel revenue windfalls from soaring oil prices toward costly new programs, passing up another chance to shore up Canada’s finances following record pandemic era spending.
Trudeau’s finance chief, Chrystia Freeland, is expected to use her second budget to roll out more than C$100 billion ($80 billion) in new spending promises, despite the government having run record deficits to blunt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fiscal trajectory, however, may be little changed given federal coffers are awash in new revenue from inflation and high commodity prices.