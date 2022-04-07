 Skip to content
Sovcombank Is First Russian Lender to Miss Coupon Since War

  • Sovcombank suspends coupon payments on four dollar bonds
  • Oil services firm Borets seeks to extend maturity for a year
Sovcombank, right, in Moscow.

Sovcombank, right, in Moscow.

Photographer: Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua via Getty Images

Luca Casiraghi and Irene García Pérez
Sovcombank PJSC is the first Russian bank to say it will miss a payment on foreign-currency bonds due to sanctions imposed on the nation since its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s ninth-largest lender was due to make a $12 million interest payment on notes maturing in 2030 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but the bank said in a statement that it would stop payments on four notes issued by an Irish vehicle, Sovcom Capital DAC.