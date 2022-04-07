Sovcombank Is First Russian Lender to Miss Coupon Since War
Sovcombank suspends coupon payments on four dollar bonds
Oil services firm Borets seeks to extend maturity for a year
Luca Casiraghi and Irene García Pérez
Sovcombank PJSC is the first Russian bank to say it will miss a payment on foreign-currency bonds due to sanctions imposed on the nation since its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s ninth-largest lender was due to make a $12 million interest payment on notes maturing in 2030 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but the bank said in a statement that it would stop payments on four notes issued by an Irish vehicle, Sovcom Capital DAC.