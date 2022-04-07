Roblox Analysts, Cathie Wood Defy Pessimism on Stock

Analysts are standing pat with their bullish views on Roblox Corp. even after investors fled, erasing almost $51 billion in market value for the company that’s become a great hope of believers in the potential of the metaverse.
Citigroup Inc. joined the ranks of the bulls Wednesday, starting coverage of the video-game platform with a buy rating. Of the 23 brokerages that follow Roblox, all but one recommend investors hang on to the stock or buy more, with an average expected return of 54% over the next year, according to Bloomberg data. The stock, though, has dropped 66% from its November high.