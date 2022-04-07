Fed Will Have Hard Time Slowing Inflation, Ex-IMF Economist Says

The U.S. Federal Reserve will have a difficult job ahead trying to cool the hottest inflation in four decades without triggering a recession, a former International Monetary Fund chief economist said.
“I’m not as optimistic as most people -- I still think it’s going to be very, very tough,” Olivier Blanchard, now a fellow at the Peterson Institute, said Thursday in an interview with Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene on Bloomberg. “The Fed is going to have a hard time slowing down the machine. It has to admit that it has to stall the machine a lot and we don’t want a recession.”