Congress Begins Taking Stock of How to Limit Lawmaker Trading

A great rush at the beginning of the year to put limits on stock trading by lawmakers has given way to the slow grind of finding a consensus on a complex issue despite its broad support from voters across the political spectrum.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, once a stalwart opponent of the effort, and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy are both open to reining in lawmakers’ ability to trade individual stocks, marking a rare moment of bipartisan accord in the fiercely divided House. But lawmakers must act quickly to find consensus among competing proposals before legislating grinds to a halt in August and their attention turns to the mid-term elections.